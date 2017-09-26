UNIT45 Selects ORBCOMM for Telematics Solution and Cloud Platform for Remote Monitoring and Control of Cargo and Containers

ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq ORBC), a global provider of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that UNIT45 B.V., an industry leader in the design, construction, financing, and delivery of 45 foot containers for European intermodal transport operations, has selected ORBCOMM to provide its end to end telematics solution and Cloud platform for remote container monitoring and control. UNIT45's diesel electric containers, which provide maximum capacity and cargo stability ideal for long haul rail, transport temperature controlled cargo, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, printers and computers, along the New Silk Road linking China and Europe.

Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, UNIT45 is using ORBCOMM's complete telematics solution, including hardware, connectivity, device management, and its robust CargoWatch® web reporting platform, for their container fleet. Due to the remote nature and harsh climate of the New Silk Road rail route, the ORBCOMM devices are dual-mode, automatically switching to satellite when there is no cellular coverage, to ensure uninterrupted, reliable service and full visibility of Unit45's containers from origin to destination. ORBCOMM's CargoWatch allows UNIT45 to receive critical data from its containers, including the container temperature, diesel volume and machine performance as well as alerts and alarms. The ORBCOMM platform also enables UNIT45 to remotely control its refrigerated units, such as adjusting the temperature and starting and stopping the reefer. In addition, ORBCOMM's solution reports when preventive maintenance or repair is needed, which allows for advance arrangements to be made for a qualified technician or the right parts to be waiting at the earliest checkpoint to minimize downtime.

By utilizing ORBCOMM's container monitoring solution, UNIT45's logistics customers and shipper end users can see the data on their own computer screens or on ORBCOMM's web platform or mobile phone app. Customers can also seamlessly interface with their internal enterprise systems for maximum efficiency.

"UNIT45 is an innovator and market leader in the European transport industry, and we are pleased to support their efforts to pioneer smart containers for the New Silk Road with ORBCOMM's powerful IoT technology," said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM's Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging ORBCOMM's intermodal solution, UNIT45 can ensure full visibility, conditioned transport and accurate recording of critical location and operational data for their containers and cargo from door to door, which will provide a strong and lasting Return on Investment."

"It is essential for us to see where our container units are, monitor what is happening with them and remotely control the units, and we need to have all of this information directly on our computer screens," said Jan Koolen, UNIT45 B.V.'s Managing Director. "ORBCOMM's advanced solution does all of this and more to help our shipping customers enhance the efficiency, stability and security of their transport operations, and we see ORBCOMM as an integral part of UNIT45's value proposition for the long term."

UNIT45 expects to complete deployment of ORBCOMM's container monitoring solution in the fourth quarter of 2017.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

About UNIT45

UNIT45 focuses in Europe specifically on the development, construction, financing and delivery of the 45 foot container, according to the wishes of the customer. The 45 foot container concept is the most efficient solution to future logistics modality issues and falls entirely within European legislation. Central to state-of-the-art innovation and the use of high-quality materials, UNIT45 is focused on the practical applicability of the 45ft concept. The Rotterdam-based company is an intermodal innovator and the undisputed market leader in this segment. The UNIT45 customer portfolio includes known names such as A2B online, P&O Ferrymasters, BLS, DSV, ECS, JSV, CLdN, MacAndrews and GVT. For more information, visit www.unit45.com.

