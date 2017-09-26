NTT Resonant to Display Cloud-Based Testing Service "Remote TestKit" at STARWEST 2017

TOKYO , Sept. NTT Resonant Inc. announced that its "Remote TestKit" ( 1) (https appkitbox.com en testkit) will have a booth at STARWEST 2017, to be held in Anaheim, California , from October 1 to 6 . The booth will be available for two days, on October 4 and 5. This will be the company's third year exhibiting at STARWEST.

STARWEST is an event for testers and quality assurance teams for mobile apps and mobile websites, with over 100 talk sessions scheduled during the duration of the event along with various tool and service trials.

STARWEST 2017

- Event: STARWEST 2017 Expo

- Place: Disneyland Hotel, 1150 West Magic Way, Anaheim, California 92802

- Time and Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 (10:30 am to 6:30 pm ) Thursday, October 5, 2017 (10:30 am to 3:00 pm )

- Exhibition: With Remote TestKit, guests can try out the simultaneous device testing and high-quality sound output updates released in September. NTT Resonant will also have consultations for on-premises introductions. Also on display will be AutoLayoutChecker (Beta) (*2), a tool to automatically check for problems with UI layout in NTT Resonant Lab.

STARWEST 2017 Expo details: https://starwest.techwell.com/expo/about-expo

Notes

(*1) Remote TestKit (https://appkitbox.com/en/testkit/)

Remote TestKit is a mobile device cloud service offering access to hundreds of real devices to maximize your efficiency and to minimize your expenses. Now developers and testers can access all the latest and oldest popular devices at their fingertips. Remote TestKit offers seamless connection to your existing manual and automated testing tools. NTT Resonant offers flexible plans with Public SaaS, Enterprise On-Premise, and Hosted solutions to fit your requirements. Remote TestKit is developed and supported by NTT Resonant, a subsidiary of NTT -- the world leader in telecommunication and mobile technologies.

(*2) AutoLayoutChecker (Beta)

AutoLayoutChecker (Beta) is a tool for checking the UI layout for smartphone websites and applications. It is a business solution combining UI layout technology developed by NTT Software Innovation Center and NTT Resonant's Remote TestKit.

Any above-mentioned company, service, and product names may be subject to trademark or copyright restrictions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-resonant-to-display-cloud-based-testing-service-remote-testkit-at-starwest-2017-300525528.html

SOURCE NTT Resonant Inc.