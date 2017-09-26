Unimax Launches Software That Cuts The Time And Effort Of Skype For Business Migrations In Half

ORLANDO , Sept.Â UnimaxÂ , a leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) Management Software, announced today at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, Florida , that it has launched a new product called MigrationPro. It was developed to help Microsoft partners and system integrators save significant time and effort, reduce errors, and automate the extreme complexity associated with Skype for Business migrations.

MigrationPro is a software tool that migrates an organization's legacy UC, telecom, and voicemail systems to Skype for Business. It is fully compliant with the Microsoft Skype Operations Framework, and automates the Planning and Delivery phases of the framework. Functions include gathering the legacy system source data, matching the data, finding data exceptions, cleansing the data, finding functional gaps in the destination system, dealing with highly complex interdependencies, creating complicated move groups, cleansing the data or configuring the source data, migrating the groups, and then testing the groups for assurance, and more.

"Microsoft's partner and system integrator community have been waiting for a product to automate Skype for Business migrations for years," said Phil Moen , Unimax President and CEO. "We are pleased to answer the call with MigrationPro. We have worked very closely with Microsoft and the Skype for Business product team to make MigrationPro a reality. Today, we can report that MigrationPro is the only product to have completed Microsoft's IT Pro Tools testing for Skype for Business migrations. This is a great milestone for Unimax, Microsoft, and its partner and customer communities. Microsoft partners and system integrators that have customers migrating from legacy UC, PBX, and voicemail systems to Skype for Business can use MigrationPro to cut the time and effort of their migration projects in half."

MigrationPro is available exclusively to Microsoft partners and system integrators. End-user organizations interested in MigrationPro's benefits can contact Unimax for a Microsoft partner or system integrator reference.

About Unimax

Unimax believes that managing and administering UC, PBX and voice messaging systems can be far less complex and costly, while delivering better internal service levels. Unimax provides a UC Management Software Suite with tools for provisioning, employee self service moves, adds, changes, and deletes (MACDs), help desk agent MACDs, automation (e.g. automated provisioning/de-provisioning), phone number and DID management, system migrations (between Cisco, Skype for Business, Avaya/Nortel, etc.), unified MACD administration and more for single and multi-vendor communication environments.

The company has been a leading innovator of UC and voice system management tools for over 25 years. Its UC Management Software Suite is used by an extensive list of marquee enterprise, mid-market and SMB companies, educational institutions, governmental entities and managed service providers around the globe.

Unimax is a privately held corporation based in Minneapolis, Minnesota . For more information, please call (800) 886-0390 or visit www.unimax.com.

