Cloudera Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept.Â Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE CLDR) announced that it has commenced a follow on public offering of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S 1 filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Cloudera is proposing to sell 3,000,000 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders are proposing to sell 9,000,000 shares of common stock. In addition, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock. Cloudera will not retain any proceeds from the shares sold by existing stockholders.

Cloudera intends to use the net proceeds from its sale in this offering to fund the tax withholding obligations Cloudera will incur upon the net settlement of equity awards, the settlement of which will be concurrent with this offering. In addition, this offering is intended to facilitate an orderly distribution of shares for the selling stockholders in this offering, including certain employees and investors.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as book-running managers and Stifel, JMP Securities, and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and from Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York New York 10022 or by telephone at 212-339-2220 or by email at dweidlein@allenco.com.

A registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.