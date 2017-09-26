TowerPoint Capital is Partnering with American Red Cross to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

ATLANTA , Sept. 25, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire TowerPoint Capital is excited to announce its donation initiative to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief. Between October 1 and December 31, 2017 , TowerPoint Capital is partnering with American Red Cross to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Maria.

The American Red Cross provides emergency support, shelter, food, and comfort for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Maria. The hurricanes left a trail of destruction in Texas , Florida , Puerto Rico , and the Caribbean . The great work of the American Red Cross will help the people of affected areas recover and get them back on their feet in the challenging weeks and months ahead.

The important work the American Red Cross does to help Americans during their time of need is something the TowerPoint team is honored to support. The TowerPoint team believes good corporate citizenship is key to developing a successful organization. To learn more about the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief, click here. To learn more about TowerPoint Capital's philanthropic initiatives, click here.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. The American National Red Cross is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About TowerPoint Capital

TowerPoint Capital is a leading institutional investor in and manager of wireless real estate across the United States . Since 2007, we have created long-term value for our landlord and corporate partners by emphasizing the company's core values - Knowledge, Professionalism, Integrity, Partnership. TowerPoint's leadership team possesses fifty years of combined experience, having invested in (or financed) over $1 billion in telecommunications infrastructure and real estate-related assets. TowerPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with satellite offices around the US.

