Verizon Foundation commits $1 Million to support Puerto Rico in wake of devastating Hurricane Maria

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Verizon today announced support for the residents of Puerto Rico through a $1 million pledge to fund Hurricane Maria relief efforts.Â The nation's most reliable wireless provider has partnered with the American Red Cross and World Vision.

"The people of Puerto Rico need our help," said Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam . "Verizon is committed to supporting communities struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, as we've done with Harvey and Irma. We will be working with local network operators, our nonprofit partners and, of course, our employees to assist the Puerto Rican people in rebuilding their lives and I encourage anyone with the means and opportunity to do so to come to their aid."

In an effort to provide further financial support to residents of Puerto Rico , Verizon will match employees' contributions, dollar-for-dollar, to select hurricane relief-focused organizations.

