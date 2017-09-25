Walkie Talkie Market - Drivers and Forecasts by Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global walkie talkie market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global walkie talkie market for 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Businesses across various industries have different purposes and utilities for two-way radios. For example, in the hospitality sector, housekeeping staff use walkie talkies for requesting maintenance help, especially for issues that require servicing like damaged light fixtures and large spills. Also, at the front desk, radios help to confirm whether a room is available or not and summon managers to resolve disputes. Security personnel also require radios to summon assistance in case of any trouble or emergency.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global walkie talkie market:

Augmented disposable income

Disposable income is described as the summation of household final consumption expenditure and savings, after deducting the change in net equity of households in pension funds. It also corresponds to the sum of mixed income, wages and salaries, net current transfers, net property income, and social benefits excluding social transfers in kind, less taxes on income and wealth, and social security contributions paid by employees, the self-employed and the unemployed.

Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst at Technavio, says, "In particular, due to rise in such income in developing countries, walkie talkies will see more sales for recreational purposes, such as trekking and tourism. Increased income will also lead to a rise in expenditures in an economy, which will result in higher tax collection. Higher revenue collection by governments will allow for expenditures on national security, which includes the purchase of walkie talkies as well."

Growing wearable electronics market

The wearables category is a booming consumer goods market and is expected to show strong growth with regards to units shipped and retail sales during the forecast period. The growth of Wearables 2.0, which is a change from standalone devices to lifestyle-enhancing systems that will bring together several connected devices and cloud services, is a significant change which is expected to impact the market.

"The growth in the wearables electronic market is expected to have an impact on wearable walkie talkies, which are showing signs of growth and more sales. These walkie talkies promise more agility and ease-of-use than their traditional counterparts and are much easier to carry. This can especially come in handy in combat situations when a soldier needs to be stealthy and agile. Soldiers, in the past two to four years, have started preferring and using wearable walkie talkies," adds Jujhar.

Use of LTE in walkie talkies

Since early 2010, companies had started working on LTE networks in the 700MHz D-Block spectrum for emergency situations, i.e., if the network infrastructure goes down. Earlier, this spectrum was blocked for military applications; however, with new government regulations, this range of the spectrum is being freed for consumer applications, thus allowing walkie talkie vendors to explore and manufacture devices with broader spectrum range.

Qualcomm was one of the first companies to take the initiative. The company developed PTT technology for public safety LTE, which allows communicating, even if the network goes down. In such a situation, public safety radios can be switched, so they work like walkie talkies, talking to each other without the need for infrastructure in between.

Top vendors:

