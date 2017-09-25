RingByName Pledges Complete Support Including Sixty-Day Payment Holiday To All Customers In Puerto Rico

In the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, RingByName, a leading provider of cloud business communication and collaboration solutions, today pledged complete support to its customers in Puerto Rico. A large number of businesses in Puerto Rico rely on RingByName to communicate with customers and collaborate with colleagues.

"In order to show solidarity with our valued business customers in Puerto Rico -- many of which have suffered loss of power and possibly other storm damage -- RingByName is providing them with a 60-day payment holiday. They will have their next two monthly bills waived. We want them to be able to focus on getting their lives and businesses back together and our hope is that this helps them do that," said Kooi Lim, Chief Executive Officer of RingByName.

RingByName has also activated emergency alternate routing for all Puerto Rico customers. As part of its service, RingByName allows simultaneous alternate routing of inbound calls to any mobile device, PC or phone. Given the damage to the island's infrastructure, it is unclear how long restoration of utility services will take, but RingByName's technology will allow our Puerto Rico customers to be among the very first to be able to resume normal communication and collaboration.

RingByName is a popular cloud business phone service in Puerto Rico, offering best in class service, an easy-to-use online interface, text-to-speech, and customer and technical support that is available 24/7/365 in Spanish as well as English via telephone, email, and online portals.

About RingByName

RingByName is a cloud-based communications platform for businesses of all sizes and types. It helps companies build and retain relationships with their customers while running more smoothly. RingByName offers innovative features including a free web and mobile app so that companies can stay in touch anytime, anywhere. RingByName is headquartered in Miami, Florida and boasts hundreds of thousands of customers in 70 countries worldwide. For more information visit http://www.ringbyname.com