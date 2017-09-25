Be Part of the Future Which Inspires Tomorrow’s Designs at the 55th Design Automation Conference

For 55 years, the Design Automation Conference (DAC) has been recognized as the premier conference on leading edge research and practice in tools and methodologies for the design and automation of electronic circuits and systems. DAC continues to offer the semiconductor and electronic design industry outstanding education, training, exhibits and networking opportunities for a worldwide community of designers, researchers, tool developers and vendors. The Technical Program Committee for DAC 2018 is soliciting high quality submissions on design research, design practices and design automation for the Research Track, Designer Track and IP Track on the following topics Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Embedded Systems and Software (ESS), Design, IP, the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automotive, and Security. The first submission deadline is November 14, 2017. The 55th DAC will be held at Moscone Center West in San Francisco, CA from June 24 28, 2018.

Submissions are also being sought after for special sessions; poster sessions; panels; workshops; work-in-progress, and tutorials under the same topics highlighted above. Focused session topics are outlined briefly below. All submission details can be found at https://dac.com/call-for-contributions.

EDA Topics

EDA is becoming ever more important with the continuous scaling of semiconductor devices and the growing complexities of their use in circuits and systems. Demands for lower power, higher reliability and more agile electronic systems raise new challenges to both design and design automation of such systems. For the past five decades, the primary focus of research track at DAC has been to showcase leading-edge research and practice in tools and methodologies for the design of circuits and systems.

DAC's EDA technical program has been ensuring the best-in-class solutions that promise to advance EDA.

ESS Topics

Embedded systems are an increasingly interesting, disruptive, and challenging field for designs ranging from mobile devices to medical devices to industrial and beyond. Embedded systems design is the art of choosing and designing the proper combination of hardware and software components to achieve system-level design goals like speed, efficiency, reliability, security and safety. Embedded software is of growing importance in embedded systems of all kinds.

The Embedded Systems and Software sessions at DAC provide a forum for discussing the challenges of embedded design and an opportunity for leaders in the industry and in academia to come together to exchange ideas and roadmaps for the future of this rapidly expanding area.

Design Topics

The design challenges faced by the industry require cross-domain interaction of researchers and practitioners working on electronic design (circuit, architecture, and embedded systems design) and researchers working on design methodologies and tools. DAC serves this need by covering design as a topic area in the research track, in addition to organizing a dedicated designer track for practitioners.

The design topics covered in the research track include the design of cyber-physical and Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems, SoC architectures, accelerator-based computing, emerging models of computation such as brain-inspired and quantum computing, digital and analog circuits, and emerging device technologies.

Separately the Designer Track allows tool users to share challenges and benefits of different tools, flows, and methodologies. In addition, it provides excellent opportunities for education and networking between end users and tool developers. There is no other way to improve your "design IQ" in such a short amount of time than to attend the Designer Track.

Design-focused content can either be submitted to the regular Research Track or to the Designer Track.

IP Topics

DAC provides a forum for presenting and discussing the challenges of Intellectual Property (IP) development, verification, integration and management. It also provides an opportunity for leaders in the industry and academia to come together to exchange ideas and roadmaps for the future for this rapidly expanding area. IP content will be highlighted in both the Research Track and the IP Track.

The IP Track brings together the users and the creators of IP to discuss both the benefits and challenges of using IP to accelerate the development of new electronics devices, as well as improving the quality of the devices. This Track provides educational and networking benefits for IP core designers, users, and IP ecosystem providers from across the globe.

IP-focused content can either be submitted to the regular Research Track or to the IP Track. If submitting to the Research Track, the same submission format and review process as for other EDA and ESS areas applies. If submitting to the IP Track, please follow the format specified by the Designer Track.

Machine Learning and AI

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) program will focus on the advances in the field related to design and design automation at the cross section between ML/AI algorithms and hardware. While artificial intelligence and artificial neural network research has been ongoing for more than half a century, recent advances in accelerating the pace and scale of machine learning enabled by tensor-flow based gradient optimization in deeply layered convolutional networks (convnets) are revolutionizing the impact of artificial intelligence on every aspect of our daily lives, ranging from smart consumer electronics and services to self-navigating cars and personalized medicine.

The ML/AI sessions at DAC will highlight the fundamentals, accomplishments to date, and challenges ahead in ML/AI design automation, providing a forum for researchers and practitioners across all the widely varying disciplines involved to connect, engage, and join in shaping the future of this exciting field.

IoT Topics

The Internet of Things (IoT) continuous to drive innovation in electronic systems. Its definition is inherently broad, encompassing everything from industrial automation, to wearable devices, to home security. Its components range from energy harvesters and smart sensors to data centers. What's needed to design these systems? IoT sessions at DAC aim to cover the entire spectrum, providing a holistic overview of IoT-related content in diverse areas, such as EDA methodologies and tools to reduce energy, lightweight authentication and security approaches, techniques for assembling needed IP for IoT systems, and methods for managing the complexity of automotive systems.

Automotive Topics

Electronics content in modern cars is growing at an increasingly rapid pace. Nearly every aspect of the vehicle uses smart electronics and embedded software to make our transportation experience safer, more energy-efficient and enjoyable. As the trend towards automated driving and connectivity accelerates, the ability to deliver these innovations depends more than ever on the electronics and software development capabilities. Mastering the enormous functional complexity while satisfying safety, security as well as cost constraints requires powerful methods and tools for all development steps.

The Automotive sessions at DAC provide insight into designing automotive grade electronics systems and software adhering to the industry's standards and requirements.

Security & Privacy Topics

Security and Privacy sessions at DAC address an urgent need to create, analyze, evaluate, and improve the hardware, embedded systems and software base of contemporary security solutions. Secure and trustworthy software and hardware components, platforms and supply chains are vital to all domains including financial, healthcare, transportation, and energy. A revolution is underway in many industries that are "connecting the unconnected." Such cyber-physical systems -- e.g., automobiles, smart grid, medical devices, etc. -- are taking advantage of integration of physical systems with information systems. Notwithstanding the numerous benefits, these systems are appealing targets of attacks. The scope and variety of attacks on these systems present design challenges that span embedded hardware, software, networking, and system design.

For more information on DAC's call for contributions, committees and other activities associated with the conference please visit www.dac.com.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the Electronic Systems Design Alliance (ESDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).

