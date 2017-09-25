Zipwhip and Clio Announce Strategic Partnership and Product Integration to Better Serve Legal Industry

Zipwhip, the leading software platform for two way business texting, today announced a partnership and product integration with Clio, the most comprehensive cloud based practice management platform for the legal industry. Law firms can now connect with their clients through text messaging using their existing business phone numbers, and automatically archive those conversations in an intuitive, searchable format.

Zipwhip provides a 360-degree view of client communications by syncing text conversations to the existing Clio database in real time. Conversation threads and photos are stored, dated and time-stamped for accountability and systematic case management.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clio. Through this partnership, legal practices are seamlessly recording their text conversations with clients, allowing for a more streamlined user experience," said John Lauer, CEO and co-founder of Zipwhip. "Legal offices are making more connections with clients using our conversational texting software, and more importantly, consumers prefer it."

Zipwhip is modernizing business communication by adding text messaging to existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers. With direct connectivity to tier-one carriers, Zipwhip delivers texts securely on customers' existing systems. The software empowers law firms to build more authentic client relationships by delivering human-to-human text messaging at scale, while also supporting Telephone Consumer Protection Act standards.

See here for more information on the partnership between Zipwhip and Clio and the importance of texting in the legal field.

