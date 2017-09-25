Grandstream Announces High-Availability Controller for the UCM6510 IP PBX

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award winning unified communications solutions, today announced the availability of a high availability controller for their UCM6510 IP PBX. The HA100 is ideal for any business that requires an always on, redundant voice system by providing an automatic failover solution when paired with two UCM6510 IP PBXs. The device will constantly monitor the operational status of both UCM6510s and will automatically switch all system control to the hot standby secondary UCM6510 when the primary device fails for any reason.

The HA100 can switch entire system functionality (including all of the connected telecom lines, network links, auxiliary devices, all registered SIP endpoints and their recorded voicemails) from the failed UCM6510 to the hot-standby secondary UCM6510 within only 10-50 seconds depending on the number of SIP endpoints registered. Thanks to its smart monitoring and automated failover capabilities, the HA100 offers the ideal high-availability solution for Grandstream's UCM6510 IP PBX in order to maximize complete system reliability and uptime.

Other notable features of the HA100 include:

"Many businesses today require communication solutions that are always-on and fully redundant. For these businesses, a communication platform being down for even a minute can have catastrophic consequences. As our customers around the world continue to deploy the UCM6510 into mission-critical industries, the HA100 ensures that end-user customers will have a completely reliable solution with seamless failover options," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream.

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the HA100, which includes product datasheets, links to technical resources and more.

Price and Availability

The HA100 will be generally available by the end of September 2017 through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $449 USD.

About Grandstream Networks Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.