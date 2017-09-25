Neustar Partners with KUBRA to Deliver TCPA Compliance Data Verification Solutions to Utility Clients

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real time information services and KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America, today announced a partnership that brings the Neustar Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) compliance risk mitigation solution to KUBRA.

"Utility organizations are increasingly using automated dialing and text messaging to communicate with their customers, in the event of an outage or other incident," said Sai Huda, General Manager, Risk Solutions, Neustar. "While this kind of notification is highly valuable to consumers, it must also comply with the TCPA regulations. Our Verification for TCPA Compliance solution will help KUBRA ensure compliance with the FCC imposed regulations by utilizing the most accurate and up-to-date consumer contact information."

TCPA compliance is not simple, in part because phone data continues to evolve and become more complex. The phone intelligence required to mitigate TCPA risk is comprised of complementary data elements that enable organizations to make the best decisions regarding dialing or texting a consumer.

The Neustar Verification for TCPA Compliance Solutions offer:

"The KUBRA Notifi solution allows utilities and government entities to communicate with their customers while remaining compliant with current regulations," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "Our priority is to help our clients mitigate TCPA and other regulatory risks, and partnering with Neustar is the perfect complement to our existing feature set."

When a customer signs up for outage alerts, Neustar will provide KUBRA with information as to whether the contact number is a landline or mobile line, helping KUBRA's clients determine what policies must be put in place in order to remain in compliance with TCPA. Neustar will also help KUBRA clients track any phone numbers that have been disconnected. This verification allows clients to increase customer contacts within their KUBRA Notifi alert and preference management implementations while reducing the risk of sending unwanted messages.

For more information about the Neustar Risk Solutions, please visit https://www.neustar.biz/risk.

About Neustar

Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we're trusted by the world's great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical realtime responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn't who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they're a problem. Because we're also an experienced manager of some of the world's most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 11,000 clients worldwide with decisions-not just data. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio of meter-to-cash and outage communication solutions includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps and proactive communications solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of U.S. households. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit http://www.kubra.com for more information.