World’s 1st End-to-End Digital TETRA DAS for Critical Communications and Public Safety Networks by Maven Wireless.

Maven Wireless, the game changer in wireless coverage, announced the arrival of the world's 1st end to end digital TETRA DAS, (Distributed Antenna System) for in building coverage at, Critical Communications MENA 2017 in Dubai.

Operators of Critical Communications and Public Safety networks are moving toward combining effective voice communication capabilities with nationwide public safety LTE networks, enabling features such as video streaming, file sharing and real-­time analytics, without compromising security.

As TETRA is still being deployed by operators across the world, the networks must support coexistence between TETRA and public safety LTE.

Maven Wireless is now introducing the world's 1st end-to-end digital TETRA DAS system for Critical Communications networks to the market.

''Maven DAS end-to-end digital platform allows for mixing TETRA and public safety LTE supporting coexistence and transition between these protocols.'' said Fredrik Ekström, CEO, Maven Wireless. ''This capability with multi-band remotes will save public safety operators from deploying parallel systems for each protocol''.

System robustness is improved by the introduction of a unique patent-pending automatic redundancy functionality, achieved by meshed interconnections in a distributed peer-to-peer architecture where system configuration is synchronized across all units

Find out more at Critical Communications MENA in Dubai 25-26 September, 2017 or contact us at info@mavenwireless.com