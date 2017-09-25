iQor Doubles Nearshore Footprint in Trinidad and Tobago

iQor, a global managed services provider embedded in the flow between product, people and services, today announced the opening of a new contact center in the city of Barataria, Trinidad and Tobago. Combined with iQor's Tamana In Tech Park location, which opened in 2015, the new facility will increase the company's nearshore footprint to 70,000 square feet and more than 1,100 jobs.

"The new facility affirms iQor's commitment to Trinidad and Tobago as the ideal outsourcing option for the United States domestic market," said Gary Praznik, COO at iQor. "The country's stable infrastructure, highly literate, English-speaking workforce, and location only four hours by air from Miami are tremendous competitive advantages."

Barataria is located 15 minutes from Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, and very convenient to the airport, hotels, and several colleges/universities. The multi-level, 40,000-square foot facility features 600 seats, with expansions available, as well as a penthouse cafeteria, game room, and four large learning labs. Like iQor's Tamana site, which is now at full capacity due to strong client demand, the Barataria location will offer a full range of multi-channel customer care, sales, and technical support services as well as specialist support in chat and social media.

Trinidad and Tobago's Senator the Honorable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, visited iQor's Barataria site on September 15th and was impressed by the team's warm welcome, modern workspace, and the company's keen understanding of employee needs.

"We are very happy with the role iQor has played in creating more local jobs," Gopee-Scoon said. "iQor presents an immense opportunity for diversification and here in Trinidad and Tobago, we are committed to the expansion and opportunities within the BPO sector."

In 2015 Trinidad and Tobago was ranked as the Highest Emerging Market by CBRE in an analysis of Latin America and has been recognized by fDi Magazine as the location offering the lowest cost to operate in the Caribbean and Central America.

About iQor

