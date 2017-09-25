The Republic of Sierra Leone Transitioning As Africa’s First Ever “Smart Country”

Today,Â Sierra Leone President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and RippleNami Inc., a blockchain systems solution provider, announce a nationwide digitization programÂ that will forever change Sierra Leone's global digital standing.Â By leapfrogging legacy information communication technology (ICT) systems with RippleNami's proprietary technology platform, Sierra LeoneÂ is poised to penetrateÂ global markets, obtainÂ economic independence, and elevate the prosperity of its people.

RippleNami architectsÂ theÂ blockchain data visualization platformÂ that empowers citizens and organizations across the nation to generate, collect, analyze and transact dataÂ while positioningÂ Sierra LeoneÂ asÂ Africa'sÂ very firstÂ "Smart Country."

In collaborationÂ with the government of Sierra Leone and Data Edge Revenue, a Freetown systems integration company, RippleNami developed the application software that connects people, organizations and resources to services that create social, civic and economic opportunitiesÂ far beyond any prior capabilities.

This collaboration'sÂ firstÂ phaseÂ is a nationwide economic identification service. This programÂ provides the digital credentials andÂ collectionsÂ systems to increase financial inclusion and to improve access to public and government-provided services.Â The implementation is underwayÂ and will roll out fourth-quarter 2017.

InÂ addressing the UN General AssemblyÂ today, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Samura Kamara, speaking on behalf of President Koroma, said, "Today we announce aÂ quantum leapÂ towardsÂ digitizing a national program,Â empoweringÂ Sierra LeoneÂ to obtainÂ economic independenceÂ and aggressivelyÂ compete in global markets while elevatingÂ the prosperity of its people.Â For the first time in our nation's proud history, Sierra Leone,Â in partnership with RippleNami, willÂ deployÂ the blockchain-data visualization system solution that enables Sierra Leone to generate, own, collect, analyze and transact data on a nationwide scale -Â makingÂ Sierra Leone Africa's first "Smart Country."

"For the first timeÂ ever, the people and organizations of Sierra Leone canÂ leverage their individual and collective assets to fully participate inÂ and benefit fromÂ the global economy,"Â said Phil Gahn, founder and chief business development officer of RippleNami. "The visionary leadershipÂ of President Koroma and the commitment of the people of Sierra Leone serve as a beacon for other West Africa nations to obtain and sustainÂ a brighterÂ future through digitization. Our partnership with Data Edge Revenue, and our experience delivering services on our platform in Sierra Leone,Â stand to benefit the entire region in unforeseen ways."

Advancements in blockchain and cloud computing, as well as the country's broad adoption of mobile lifestyles, enable Sierra Leone to leapfrog legacy ICT systems andÂ make essential services affordable and quickly accessible at scale. "WeÂ operate with a clear understanding that dataÂ is the newÂ currency in today's economy," said Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, president and chief executive officer of RippleNami. "This program cost-effectively positions countries like Sierra Leone to deploy data-driven services that dramatically improve the lives of their citizens andÂ is easily replicable in neighboring countries."

The visualization capabilities of RippleNami's platform play a centralÂ role in resource management and other planning disciplines undertaken by the government and citizens of Sierra Leone. These proprietary capabilities integrate blockchain transactions with other big data sources to help users detect patterns, identify trends and analyze gaps in ways that lead to better decisions in shorter timeframes.

The program also involves a unique service deployment model leading to faster large-scale adoption of the platform enabled services. Sierra Leone government ministries, municipal councils and private businesses inÂ collaborationÂ with RippleNami and Data Edge Revenue are honored toÂ launch and promoteÂ theseÂ services throughout the country.

About RippleNami, Inc.

RippleNamiÂ develops and deploys complete blockchain-based solutions to accelerate mass adoption of digital technologies inÂ anyÂ developing country. RippleNami solutions driveÂ new standards for cost-effectiveness and scalability, empoweringÂ any nation to transform itself through digitization, andÂ swiftly benefit from a "Smart Country" standing. RippleNami'sÂ blockchain data visualization platform integrates diverse data sets from unlimited sources. The platform's visualization capability paintsÂ aÂ multi-dimensional picture of all relevant information to quickly identify trends, patterns and gaps to produce informedÂ decisions faster.Â RippleNami solutions enable emergent economiesÂ to generate process, manage, share and transact informationÂ on a national scale - opening up a world of opportunities for economic inclusion for its citizens and independence for the nation. For more information about RippleNami, visitÂ ripplenami.com

About Data Edge Revenue

Based in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Data Edge Revenue is focused on delivering and deploying integrated blockchain technology solutions to help West African countries become fully digitized. The company works directly with government ministries, local businesses andÂ non-governmental organizations to deploy blockchain technology to help them better serve their communities.

About Sierra Leone

TheÂ Republic of Sierra LeoneÂ is aÂ countryÂ inÂ West AfricaÂ with a total area of more than 70,000Â kmÂ (27,000Â sq.Â mi) and a population of more than 7 million people. In the last decade,Â President Ernest Bai Koroma'sÂ Agenda for Change, followed by hisÂ Agenda for Prosperity, the country has made significant economic and infrastructure advancements. By implementing a blockchain information infrastructure, the country takes a dramatic step to becoming an economically independent and prosperous nation and Africa's firstÂ Smart Country.