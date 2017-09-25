Western Union App on Wiko Smartphones Enables 24/7 Global Money Transfer Connectivity in France

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. &The Western Union Company, a leader in global payment services (NYSE WU), and leading French smartphone manufacturing company Wiko, entered into an agreement to deliver Western Union's money transfer app on all new Wiko smartphones which has been in market since July 2017.

The Western Union app-pre-installed on Wiko mobile phones-will provide consumers direct access to one of the most powerful physical and digital money transfer networks in the world, connecting more than 200 countries and territories, with payment in 130 currencies.

In just a few clicks, consumers can send funds via the Western Union app quickly, easily and reliably around the world, funding the transaction from a bank account, credit card or cash.

Today, sixty percent of all Western Union digital money transfer transactions globally are initiated via a mobile device.

"Western Union is constantly evolving to provide consumers increased choice, channel and opportunity," said Khalid Fellahi, head of Western Union Digital Money Transfer.

"With this new collaboration, Western Union will be available instantly for consumers who purchase Wiko phones in France, without the need to download the app, providing an added convenience for consumers today who are increasingly mobile, connected and in need of instantaneous, easily accessible services," Fellahi said.

This product feature will be deployed initially in France, with plans to expand in many other countries where Wiko smartphones are sold.

"It is only natural for us to work with a global player such as Western Union to facilitate mobile finance, initially in France and internationally very quickly," said Rodolphe Roux, Wiko's Digital Director.

WU-G

#WUxWiko

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a leader in global payment services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable and convenient ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders. As of June 30, 2017, the Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network of over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories and over 150,000 ATMs and kiosks, and included the capability to send money to billions of accounts. In 2016, The Western Union Company completed 268 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $80 billion of principal between consumers, and 523 million business payments. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Wiko

Wiko, the French mobile company, was founded in 2011 in Marseille in the South of France. Today it has 500 employees and operates in over 30 countries around the world. Its latest openings are in Japan and Egypt. Wiko is currently the second bestselling smartphone brand in France1 and is also in the TOP 4 in Western Europe2. Propelled by its success in the European market, the company has a growing international presence in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Wiko is a member of French Tech, a government agency promoting digital innovation and creation.

____________ 1 Source: GFK 2016, Open Market 2 Source: Counterpoint Technology market report 4Q-2016.