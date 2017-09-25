ManageEngine Announces Performance Monitoring for Office 365 at Microsoft Ignite

ORLANDO, Fla. &ManageEngine, the real time IT management company, today announced that Applications Manager, its application performance monitoring solution, now supports performance monitoring for Office 365. The added support enables enterprise IT operations teams to gain visibility into the performance of their online collaboration tool as well as applications in the Office 365 suite.

ManageEngine is demonstrating the latest capabilities of Applications Manager in booth 2049 at Microsoft Ignite, being held Sept. 25-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Microsoft Office 365 has become a mission-critical SaaS application for many organizations. When Exchange Online, SharePoint Online or Skype for Business Online go down or become slow, it can adversely affect an organization's productivity. Monitoring is often a challenge for IT administrators as there are multiple points of failure such as DNS, Active Directory, on-premises Exchange or any of the online services. The default monitoring option provided by Microsoft only offers limited visibility into Office 365 performance. When problems occur in Office 365, it can be difficult for administrators to determine the exact cause of the issue.

"Once a business invests in Office 365, it can be challenging for their operations teams to understand what is going on in their complex Office 365 environments," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, director of product management at ManageEngine. "What businesses need is end-to-end monitoring that tells them if something is broken within their deployment. Applications Manager sits on-premises and watches different services and capabilities, helping administrators ensure service stability for mission-critical SaaS tools like Office 365."

Proactive Monitoring and Troubleshooting for Office 365 Deployments

Applications Manager now offers comprehensive performance monitoring for Office 365, enabling admins to minimize downtime and performance degradation as well as take corrective actions before any problems arise. The latest monitoring capabilities in Applications Manager help IT personnel:

Applications Manager now monitors key performance indicators of Office 365, including metrics related to the health of Office 365 services such as Microsoft StaffHub, Identity Service, Office 365 portal, etc. It also tracks endpoint connectivity, response time and configuration.

In addition, Applications Manager gathers long-term data and presents detailed reports for Exchange Online, such as mailbox statistics, Exchange Online service health, endpoint connectivity and dozens of other details.

For SharePoint Online, Applications Manager provides detailed metrics into the health and affected tenant count of SharePoint Online services, including Access Services, Office Web Apps, Yammer components, etc. Applications Manager also keeps track of the TCP connectivity of various SharePoint Online endpoints as well as the performance of SharePoint applications and sites.

Applications Manager monitors key metrics of Skype for Business Online, including the health status of services such as audio and video, federation, sign-in, etc. It checks for the connectivity status and response time of various endpoints as well as the top sessions by duration.

