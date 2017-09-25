NTS Direct to Deliver Unify's OpenScape Cloud to North American Customers

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Sept.Â Unify, the Atos brand for communications software and services, and NTS Direct, a leading value added distributor of voice and data technology solutions, today announced that NTS Direct has launched Unify's OpenScape Cloud in North America . NTS Direct will now offer OpenScape Cloud's powerful cloud based communication and collaboration capabilities to customers of all sizes that are looking to improve collaboration and drive increased productivity.

OpenScape Cloud is a fully managed carrier-grade telephony service combined with team collaboration for a scalable, flexible, user-focused solution. It brings together Unify's two, industry-leading solutions: Circuit, Unify's platform for team collaboration and more, and OpenScape Voice, for enterprise-grade voice communication. The solutions are tightly integrated and available via the cloud, empowering businesses of all sizes to take the next step in their digital journey. OpenScape Cloud delivers a high quality user experience with voice plus immersive collaboration in a single app on any device, as well as a scalable solution offering flexible deployment options.

NTS Direct specializes in delivering SIP trunking, hosted phone systems, and SaaS communication solutions, so is perfectly suited to bring OpenScape Cloud to the North American Market. NTS Direct focuses on delivering cloud-based services plus SIP trunks to support businesses transition from a Cap-Ex to Op-ex model. They offer a single provider solution that bundles services in one contract and one bill, enabling customer to quickly deploy and adjust services as needed based on changing communications needs.

"Unify's OpenScape Cloud is a powerful offering combining voice and collaboration into a single solution, which makes it an appealing choice for our customers looking for a flexible, cost-effective tool to improve their team collaboration," said Ammar Rezek , President, at NTS Direct. "We see strong potential for this solution in the North American market, and are pleased to work with Unify to bring this to our customers of all sizes."

"NTS Direct is a perfect partner to team with to bring OpenScape Cloud to North American customers, with their expertise and experience with SIP trunking and cloud-based solutions," said Tim Gaines , Senior Vice President of Sales for North America , Unify. "The combination of OpenScape Cloud's carrier-grade voice and social collaboration capabilities plus NTS Direct's expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions and services to the market will make this very compelling to customers."

About NTS Direct

NTS Direct is a value added distributor of voice and data technology solutions, targeting the SMB and Enterprise markets. Reinventing the traditional distribution model, NTS Direct creates sales and profitability opportunities for manufacturers and resellers through a consultative sales approach, focusing on design, training, and support. Headquartered in Bolton, MA , NTS Direct utilizes multiple distribution points throughout the United States in order to best support their clients.

Visit www.NTSDirect.com for more information.

About Unify

Unify is the Atos brand for communication and collaboration solutions. At the core of the Atos Digital Workplace portfolio, Unify technology enables organizations of all sizes to transform the way they collaborate, creating a more connected and productive workforce which can dramatically improve team performance, individual engagement and business efficiency.

Unify products represent a strong heritage of technology innovation, reliability and flexibility. Their award-winning intuitive user experience can be delivered through almost any device and in any combination of cloud or on-premise deployment. Augmented by Atos' secure digital platforms, vertical solutions and transformation services, they set the global standard for a rich and reliable collaboration experience that empowers teams to deliver extraordinary results.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

