KORE and Intelisys Announce Partnership

Channel Partners Evolution 2017 KORE, today announced a partnership with Intelisys Inc., a ScanSource company and the nation's leading Technology Services Distributor, to offer KORE's IoT connectivity solutions and products through the company's expansive North American sales channel.

With KORE joining the Intelisys Supplier Portfolio, Intelisys sales partners will now be able to feature KORE's full suite of Power Solutions to meet the IoT and M2M needs of their clients. The supplier partnerships provided by Intelisys are based on long-term viability and success, and KORE's unique offering of a single platform, which delivers solutions globally through multiple carrier relationships, supports the goal of a symbiotic, sustainable collaboration.

Intelisys proactively identifies innovative supplier partners, like KORE, to strengthen its portfolio and differentiate its sales partners with customers and prospects; thus allowing KORE and Intelisys a unique opportunity to address the elevated interest in gaining market visibility in the IoT market.

"The IoT market is forecasted to be $13 trillion in the next few years. KORE is enabling our sales partners to go after this exploding market by connecting millions of devices across a global footprint," said Andrew Pryfogle, Senior Vice President, Cloud Transformation, for Intelisys. "This is a brand new revenue source for our community and will meet a lot of pent-up demand."

"Enabling businesses to easily purchase and adopt IoT solutions has been a constant business goal at KORE," said Alex Brisbourne, CEO, KORE. "As the IoT gains momentum as a mainstream business technology, we are seeing an increasing number of businesses realize their need for connectivity solutions and services. We're excited to partner with a company like Intelisys, whose sales channel can help bring our products and offerings to a large and diversified group of clients and customers."

