L3 Selected by easyJet to Provide Flight Training

L3 Technologies (NYSE LLL) announced today that its Commercial Training Solutions (CTS) business has been selected by easyJet to provide simulator time on a new RealitySeven Full Flight Simulator (FFS) at the L3 CTS London Training Center, a state of the art facility that is being developed near London Gatwick Airport.

The two-year agreement, which begins in October 2017, will provide easyJet guaranteed simulator availability to help support its recurrent training program and recruitment strategy. Training will commence on L3's new A320 FFS, which is conveniently situated near easyJet's base at Gatwick Airport, before moving to L3's new 150,000-square-foot London Training Center in 2018.

"L3 is committed to collaborating with our customers to optimize their training solutions," said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are pleased that easyJet will utilize our flexible "power-by-the-hour" training offering and will join us at our new London Training Center when it opens next year. Our investment in the Center, which will also be L3 CTS's international headquarters and production facility, is a commitment from L3 Technologies to support our customers and is an important part of our growth strategy."

"L3 has worked very closely with easyJet over the past 20 years to provide airline pilot training and resourcing services," continued Todd W. Gautier, L3's Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems business segment. "The contract demonstrates L3 CTS's ability to supply guaranteed training access for customers and to deliver customized solutions to one of Europe's leading airlines."

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with L3 CTS to help support our ongoing training program," said Captain Danielle Grassini, Head of Crew Training at easyJet. "L3's tailor-made support will help us deliver best-in-class pilot training as we continue to grow and develop our market-leading position in Europe."

L3 Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) is a world leader in providing intelligent total training solutions for pilots and maintainers across a wide range of commercial platforms. L3 CTS provides a full spectrum of state-of-the-art training solutions, including cadet pilot training, airline training, aircrew resourcing, training centers and high-fidelity simulation products. The company is headquartered in Crawley, U.K., and delivers training, resourcing and systems production from global centers in Southampton, Bournemouth and Coventry in the U.K.; Minnesota and Florida in the U.S.A.; Hamilton, New Zealand; and Bangkok, Thailand. L3 CTS is part of L3 Technologies' Electronic Systems business segment. To learn more about L3 CTS, please visit the company's websites at www.L3CTS.com and www.L3AirlineAcademy.com.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "could" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.