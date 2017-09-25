Superior Essex and Legrand Bring Next-Generation Building Intelligence to BICSI Fall 2017

Join Superior Essex and Legrand, global leaders in cabling and connectivity solutions, at BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition booth 531, where they will give attendees a glimpse at the next generation of building intelligence. Together, Superior Essex and Legrand will showcase recent advances in Power over Ethernet communications and structured cabling technologies that vastly expanded the scope and value of the Internet of Things (IoT), enable advanced building controls and analytics, and help to create more efficient and more productive environments.

The showcase will feature award-winning PowerWise® 4-pair Power-over-Ethernet (4PPoE) products, including the debut of the new PowerWise 10G 4PPoE cable designed to support the high power and data demands of next-generation Power-over-Ethernet applications. Superior Essex and Legrand will also feature nCompass Systems™, their co-engineered structured cabling solution, which will support a variety of digital building and IoT applications. Additionally, the two companies will bring together leading innovators in digital building technologies to discuss the features, capabilities and strategies for designing and deploying cutting-edge, IoT-ready building solutions.

BICSI is the worldwide association for cabling design and installation professionals, whose mission is to provide information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals in the information and communications technology (ICT) community. Its biannual conferences bring together world leaders in ICT solutions, as well as thousands of designers, installers, and professionals from the ICT community, to showcase the latest in communications technologies.

"BICSI Fall Conference is a great opportunity for us and our partners to demonstrate first-hand the next generation of communications technologies and the value that these technologies can bring to a variety of enterprises and industries," says Will Bryan, Vice President of Technology and Market Development at Superior Essex.

BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, September 24 - 28, 2017.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of Superior Essex Inc. SuperiorEssex.com