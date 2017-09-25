IDC FutureScape Web Conferences Will Present 2018 Predictions – Becoming Digital Natives; Multiplying Innovation in the DX Economy

International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the comprehensive schedule for its annual IDC FutureScape Predictions Web conference series. The series starts October 31st at 12 00 p.m. EST, with IDC Chief Analyst Frank Gens presenting ten key developments in the tech world that, in the next 18 36 months, will impact every enterprise's ability to grow and compete.

The predictions track the biggest story of our time: the Digital Transformation (DX) of modern enterprises and the application of information technology to multiply innovation in the DX economy. Following the live event on October 31st, IDC will offer nearly 40 IDC FutureScape Web conferences through December 20, 2017, covering topics including Digital Transformation (DX), CIO Agenda, Connected Vehicles, the Internet of Things, Payments, Robotics, Smart Cities, and more. To register for any of these events, please visit HERE. The events will also be available for on-demand viewing after each live presentation.

As the march to becoming a digital native enterprise continues, organizations and industries will be destroyed and rebuilt. Survival will depend on leveraging powerful digital innovation platforms, spinning up developer and innovator communities, and embracing technologies such as distributed cloud, pervasive AI, composable app technologies, blockchain, and a rapidly diversifying variety of connected things.

Frank Gens, IDC's Chief Analyst notes, "The clear mandate for every enterprise in the next several years is to reimagine and reconstruct itself to compete in the increasingly digital economy that's platform-powered and ecosystem-enabled. The goal is to innovate and scale the business at an order of magnitude greater than traditional business. Our comprehensive schedule of IDC FutureScape Web conferences will help arm today's IT executives with the insight needed to successfully navigate the DX economy and apply innovation to stay one step ahead of the competition."

IDC is committed to supporting businesses globally in the Digital Transformation of their organizations. With nearly 40 Web conferences spanning transformative technologies and industry transformations, the 2018 IDC FutureScape events provide the vision and insight needed to navigate the rapidly changing landscape. Attendees will learn firsthand how to mitigate risk, apply innovation, speed time to market, and drive business outcomes.

About IDC FutureScape IDC FutureScape reports are used to shape enterprise IT strategy and planning by providing a basic framework for evaluating IT initiatives in terms of their value to business strategy now and in the foreseeable future. IDC's FutureScapes are comprised of a set of decision imperatives designed to identify a range of pending issues that CIOs and senior technology professionals will confront within the typical three year business planning cycle. Each decision imperative is assessed on the basis of its complexity, organizational impact, and time frame to expected mainstream adoption.

