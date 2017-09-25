PCTEL Simplifies Public Safety Coverage Verification for Building Occupancy

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today its new indoor grid testing tool, designed to help building owners meet public safety coverage requirements. In many jurisdictions in the United States, building owners must verify public safety network coverage with grid testing in order to acquire or maintain an occupancy permit. PCTEL's indoor grid testing feature for its tablet based SeeHawkÂ Touch software simplifies the data collection and reporting process, automatically generating reports that conform to most local requirements.

Grid testing can be a time consuming and error prone process that requires experienced personnel. Engineers often use pen and paper to prepare test plans, execute tests, record results, and create reports. PCTEL's solution uses tablet-based SeeHawkÂ® Touch software and a PCTEL scanning receiver such as the IBflexÂ® to integrate all phases of the grid testing process.

"Over the last year, we've seen greater demand for indoor grid testing, as public safety coverage requirements have become much more stringent," said Jason Chambers, Service Manager, Day Wireless Systems. "Based on preliminary trials, we expect PCTEL's new system to reduce the time we spend on indoor grid testing and report generation by 70%," added Chambers.

PCTEL's indoor grid testing tool includes pre-configured reporting for the most common public safety coverage requirements, based on National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) or International Fire Code (IFC) standards. It also supports custom reporting, including for non-public safety applications such as radio over IP.

"PCTEL scanning receivers are highly adaptable test and measurement tools. By addressing market needs with innovative solutions like our SeeHawkÂ® Touch-based indoor grid testing tool, PCTEL brings additional value to customers with existing scanning receivers," said Jim Zik, Vice President of Product Management, PCTEL RF Solutions. "Government agencies can also use PCTEL's grid testing tool to perform thorough public safety coverage inspections more efficiently," added Zik.

PCTEL will demonstrate the new SeeHawkÂ® Touch grid testing feature along with its other RF test and measurement solutions at 2017 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, September 25-27, in booth #641.

About PCTEL

PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas. PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL RF Solutions provides test tools that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL's scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize next generation wireless networks.

