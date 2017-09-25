Enacomm and CallVU Partner to Bring Innovative, Digital Customer Engagement to Financial Institutions in North America

TULSA, Okla. &With smartphone penetration getting closer to 80% of the mobile market in the United States, banks, credit unions, and payments companies now have the opportunity to tap into an era of digital service for calling customers. Enacomm, a leading provider of intelligent customer self service and authentication applications, today announced its partnership with CallVU, the market leader in Digital Engagement Solutions. Together, they will empower businesses to drive calling customers to digital self service, significantly improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

CallVU's platform expands self-service with mobile digital engagement, diverting customers from voice calls to digital self-service. With CallVU, organizations can maximize the efficiency of digital assets, such as existing mobile and website apps, and serve them to callers during a live call. This will open new revenue streams, achieve more digital usage, reduce costs and enable faster service resolution.

CallVU's out-of-the-box integration with Enacomm enables financial institutions to naturally extend their IVR proposition into a digital experience in a rapid time to market, leveraging profound IT implementation benefits.

"The businesses we serve today are continuously seeking to improve their operations and to elevate customer experience," said Michael Boukadakis, Enacomm's Chief Executive Officer. "We found CallVU to be the right partner to extend the IVR journey into an omni-channel experience with its Visual IVR capabilities." Boukadakis added that, "many of the largest and most sophisticated enterprises still offer an IVR experience that hasn't changed much since it was introduced more than 20 years ago. We anticipate that the integrated CallVU-Enacomm solution will dramatically advance the service level and the profitability of our customers in North America."

"We are proud to partner with a key industry player like Enacomm that embraces Intelligent Customer Self-Service as its long-term vision," said Ori Faran, founder and CEO of CallVU. "With Enacomm's impressive customer base in the financial industry and beyond, and CallVU's innovative Omni-Channel technology, millions of US banking customers will now enjoy a richer, more productive customer experience."

Existing Enacomm customers and new customers can now upgrade their customer experience with CallVU Mobile Digital Engagement. To find out more, go to www.enacommweb.net/products.html.

CallVU and Enacomm on the Road Come see more than ten demos of CallVU at the upcoming Money20/20 show (https://www.money2020.com), taking place October 22-25 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Demo topics include virtual branch banking, insurance collaboration, and more. You can visit the company at Money20/20's Israel Export Institute booth number 501.

Enacomm will also demo its virtual personal assistant banking at Booth 446 at JAC 2017, the Jack (Henry) Annual Conference in Nashville, TN, October 16-19, 2017.

About Enacomm Enacomm is a leading provider of innovative, interactive and intelligent customer self-service and assisted-service solutions. A frontrunner in interactive voice response (IVR) technology, Enacomm solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the cloud. The company's customer base is made up of Fortune 50 to Fortune 2000 companies concentrated in the Financial/Credit Union, Prepaid/Cash Card, Health Care and Utilities industries. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice and other communication technology channels, Enacomm helps organizations provide customers with a superior, multi-modal self-service experience. Enacomm processes more than 1,000,000 voice calls, SMS texts, emails and automated data transactions every day. To learn more, go to www.enacomm.net.

About CallVU CallVU offers an innovative Mobile Digital Engagement Platform blending rich digital and interactive media with the voice channel. CallVU drives simple interactions to self-service and enhances meaningful interactions to a branch like experience. The company addresses the business need of diverting customers to digital self-service, resulting in reduced call volumes, higher utilization of existing digital assets, and greater customer experience. CallVU was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Customer Service CRM in 2016. To learn more, visit www.callvu.com.