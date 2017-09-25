ViaSat and Boeing Proceeding with Full Construction on the First Two ViaSat-3 Satellites

CARLSBAD, Calif. , Sept. ViaSat Inc.Â (NASDAQ VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, has completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) milestones for the ViaSat 3 class spacecraft. The payload CDR was successfully completed last week, and when combined with the successful bus CDR, conducted with Boeing in mid August, ViaSat and Boeing are now moving forward with building, integrating and testing the first two satellites.

The ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites is expected to provide unprecedented capabilities in terms of service speed and flexibility. The first two satellites will focus on the Americas and on Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA), respectively, with a third satellite planned for the Asia Pacific region, completing ViaSat's global service coverage. Each ViaSat-3 class satellite is expected to deliver more than 1-Terabit per second of network capacity, and to leverage high levels of flexibility to dynamically direct capacity to where customers are located.

"The ViaSat-3 class satellite platform enables high-speed, high-quality, affordable internet on a global scale," said Mark Dankberg , chairman and CEO, ViaSat. "We are still on a path to achieve our target bandwidth and the flexibility to dynamically allocate capacity to the most attractive and engaged geographic markets. Completing the CDR process for both the payload and bus programs brings this very unique broadband resource another step closer to launch."

"Completing the bus CDR validates that the satellite meets all necessary requirements for production to begin," said Paul Rusnock , chairman and CEO, Boeing Satellite Systems International. "ViaSat-3 is the largest satellite in both size and power that Boeing is building, and one of the largest satellites in the industry. It will be a highly-capable and advanced spacecraft - with greater than 25kW of power at end of life, and an ability to take full advantage of the efficiency of its all-electric propulsion."

The ViaSat-3 payload is being designed and manufactured by ViaSat at its Tempe, Arizona facility while Boeing is building the all-electric propulsion 702 satellite platform at its factory in El Segundo, California . Boeing will deliver the payload module structure to ViaSat's satellite integration facility in Tempe where the payload will be installed and tested. Following completion of payload testing, ViaSat will send the completed payload module back to Boeing, where it will be mated to the spacecraft and tested to ensure readiness for launch and the space environment once on orbit.

About ViaSat ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) keeps the world connected. As a global broadband services and technology company, ViaSat ensures consumers, businesses, governments and military personnel have communications access - anywhere - whether on the ground or in-flight. The Company's innovations in designing highest-capacity satellites and secure ground infrastructure and terminal technologies coupled with its international network of managed Wi-Fi hotspots enable ViaSat to deliver a best available network that extends the reach and accessibility of broadband internet service, globally. For more information visit ViaSat at: www.viasat.com, or follow the Company on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Boeing For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements about the performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellite platform, expected capacity, flexibility to direct capacity, service, speeds, coverage and other features of the ViaSat-3 constellation, and the cost, economics and other benefits associated therewith, and the timing of hardware delivery and satellite launch. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite platform, unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite system, the ability to successfully implement ViaSat's business plan for broadband satellite services on ViaSat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 satellite platform; and risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of ViaSat-3 and ViaSat's other satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in ViaSat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including ViaSat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. ViaSat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright Â© 2017 ViaSat, Inc. All rights reserved. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-and-boeing-proceeding-with-full-construction-on-the-first-two-viasat-3-satellites-300524846.html

SOURCE ViaSat, Inc.

http://www.viasat.com