Wilson Electronics Announces Its Most Versatile 4G In-Vehicle Cell Phone Signal Booster - the weBoost Drive Sleek

Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular boosting technology, today launched its most powerful and versatile 4G in vehicle cell phone signal booster the weBoost Drive Sleek. Priced at $199.99, the Drive Sleek is an affordable, single phone cradle that uses coupling technology to improve 4G LTE and 3G cellular signals up to 32x for cars, vans, RVs and boats.

Certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Industry Canada, the Drive Sleek is compatible with all mobile phones and wireless carriers in the U.S. and Canada, allowing users to enjoy outstanding call quality, fewer dead zones, and faster data upload/download speeds while on the road.

"Consumer experience was the priority while designing this product to make sure the Drive Sleek looks and functions great inside the vehicle," said Bruce Lancaster, Wilson Electronics' CEO. "Regardless of why you want to stay connected, the Drive Sleek's improved performance over previous products will give you a dependable cellular signal, improved data speeds and longer battery life."

Compared to its in-vehicle predecessors, the Drive Sleek boasts improved performance due to better coupling with new phones and reduced loss from the outside antenna to the booster and is compatible with multiple phones and case sizes. Its minimalistic, low-profile design provides a variety of mounting options in places most people store their phones while driving such as the vent mount, cup holder or center console.

The Drive Sleek has all components needed for an easy installation, including:

How it Works: The magic begins with the powerful exterior antenna, which magnetically attaches to the vehicle's roof. This antenna reaches out to cellphone towers to receive signal with voice, text, and data and transmits this signal to the booster.

The booster receives this outside signal and amplifies each of the five frequency bands it supports up to 32x using a series of sophisticated low noise amplifiers and filters. The signal is then sent to the Drive Sleek cradle where the user can enjoy a stronger signal for faster data and clearer call quality. The cradle also receives outgoing signal from the cell phone and transmits a stronger signal back to the tower through the same process.

The weBoost Drive Sleek is available for purchase now in-store at Best Buy and online retailers for $199.99 MSRP. All boosters come with a two-year warranty.

For more information, please visit https://www.weboost.com/products/drive-sleek

About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and zBoost, is a leader in wireless communications infrastructure, dedicated to delivering access to communications for everyone, everywhere. The company has designed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas and related components for more than 20 years. Each booster is designed to boost signal from carrier networks, significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, workplaces and vehicles. The booster designs also come equipped with patented technology to protect carrier networks from antenna oscillation, or feedback, and signal overload. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled and tested in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.weboost.com.