Ceros Announced as Snapchat Creative Partner for Snap Ads

Ceros, a cloud based interactive content creation platform, today announced it has been named as a Snapchat Creative Partner. Snapchat works with creative partners to provide enhanced capabilities to advertisers and improve the end user experience after they "swipe up" on a Snap Ad.

This partnership will allow users of the Ceros platform to create fully interactive Web View pages as post swipe-up destinations for Snapchatters. Because Ceros allows for total creative freedom, advertisers now have the ability to apply animations, create games and quizzes, build lead generation campaigns that drive engagement and action-all without writing a single line of code.

"At Ceros, we are dedicated to enabling brand storytellers to easily create engaging customer experiences. We see an opportunity to connect the community of more than 173 million highly engaged Snapchatters around the world with top brands," says Ceros CEO Simon Berg. "This partnership creates a seamless user experience between the organic content they love, Snap Ads, and branded content."

About Ceros

Ceros is an interactive content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, engaging content, without any coding.

The Ceros cloud-based design studio makes it easy to collaborate on stunning, unique digital projects in real time and publish with the click of a button. Distributing your content is as simple as sharing a link or dropping an embed code on your site. After you publish, Ceros analytics allow you to explore viewer interactions on a granular level so you can understand exactly what's working.

Ceros has offices in New York and London. We're backed by Grotech Ventures, Sigma Prime Ventures, Greycroft, and StarVest Partners. Learn more at https://www.ceros.com and follow us on Twitter @cerosdotcom.