Evariant Announces New Engagement Center Solution to Enable Smarter Patient Engagement and Retention

Evariant, the leading healthcare CRM data analytics platform, announced today at SHSMD Connections 2017 the launch of their new Evariant Engagement Center solution that transforms the traditional call center into a strategic patient engagement engine driving growth in patient acquisition and lifetime patient value. The Evariant Engagement Center solution enables call center agents to deliver on the fly, highly personalized, world class patient experiences resulting in smarter patient engagement, increased patient acquisition and retention, and optimized health system growth.

"Every consumer or patient call into a health system's call center is an opportunity to create a highly-personalized experience that ensures patient loyalty and extends patient lifetime value. Healthcare providers have a tremendous opportunity to invest in solutions and processes that can transform their call center into a profit center by driving smarter patient engagement," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Evariant. "Early adopters of the Evariant Engagement Center have seen a real business impact with this kind of personalized approach. In one example, a client's discharge and reminded care program powered by the Evariant Engagement Center generated $17M in revenue."

The Evariant Engagement Center solution is purpose built to create a 360-degree view of the patient for health systems that insource their call centers-whether they have one centralized call center or multiple decentralized call centers.

Dan Neuwirth, CEO of Envera Health, explains, "Consumer-centric healthcare requires truly knowing the consumer and caring about their needs. They deserve a connected, superior, and uncomplicated experience where they can concentrate on their health, not the navigation of their care. With the use of the Evariant Engagement Center solution coupled with Envera's proprietary workflows, our agents are empowered to build more personalized relationships with patients on behalf of our health system clients. It is only when patients believe they have a partner on their journey will they feel fully engaged in their health."

Evariant is showcasing its new offering at SHSMD Connections 2017 this week at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, FL (September 24-27,2017). Stop by booth #301 to request a product tour of the Evariant Engagement Center.

About Evariant

Evariant provides a leading healthcare CRM solution suite designed to help health systems transform the healthcare experience for their consumers, patients, and physicians. Built on the Salesforce Platform, our solutions foster richer consumer/patient engagement and tighter physician alignment. Powered by cutting-edge data and analytics, Evariant enables health systems to effectively communicate care options that increase revenue and market share, while optimizing network utilization. Many of the top health systems have selected Evariant to thrive in today's hyper-competitive and rapidly changing environment. Learn more at evariant.com.