Zayo to Expand Atlanta Data Center Presence

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) will expand its Atlanta data center presence with a new location at 1150 White Street SW. The facility will add 72,100 total square feet and six megawatts (MW) of critical power, and is the company's second data center in Atlanta.

The expansion is driven by strong customer demand in Atlanta, including commitments from four large companies in diverse sectors. The new facility, expected to be fully operational in early 2018, will complement Zayo's facility located next door at 1100 White Street SW. As a result of Zayo's expansive fiber network, which includes a fiber-to-the-tower (FTT) build initiated in late 2015, the company is experiencing increased demand for both connectivity and colocation in the area.

Atlanta is a key gateway for global business, and has experienced significant growth in technology, telecommunications, media, healthcare and IT. The city is home to the third largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies.

"Atlanta is a vibrant and growing market, with a diverse base of businesses contributing to strong demand," said TJ Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. "This expansion furthers our ability to serve the needs of enterprise and webscale customers with Zayo's high-quality colocation and high-scale fiber networks."

For more information on Zayo's data centers, please visit zayo.com/services/data-center-colocation/.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.