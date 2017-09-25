WidePoint Awarded Task Order by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for Telecom Expense Management

MCLEAN, Va. , Sept.Â WidePoint Corporation (NYSE WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Cybersecurity and Telecommunication Expense Management (TEM) solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a pilot project by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) under the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract. WidePoint is the incumbent provider of TEM and Mobile Lifecycle Management Services to DHS.

The scope of work for USCG's pilot TEM project includes:

Mr. Jin Kang , Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint, noted: "This award is attributed to the quality of services that we are providing for DHS. We are confident that this pilot project will be a complete success that will lead to the full implementation of TEM services for all of USCG."

WidePoint was the sole awardee of the DHS-wide CWMS BPA. The CWMS BPA covers all DHS components including: DHS Headquarters (DHS HQ), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), and Transportation Security Administration (TSA). WidePoint is actively engaging component agencies to communicate the benefits of the managed mobility services available to them under the BPA.

"This continues our success under the CWMS BPA," said Mr. Todd Dzyak , President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation. He further added, "We have been anticipating this award and are fully prepared to implement these TEM services efficiently."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY), is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

For More Information:

Brett Mass or Dave Fore Hayden IR (206) 395-2711 dave@haydenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widepoint-awarded-task-order-by-the-united-states-coast-guard-uscg-for-telecom-expense-management-300524579.html

SOURCE WidePoint Corporation

http://www.widepoint.com