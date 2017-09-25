Lender Price Names Jerry L. Halbrook as CEO and Opens New $5 - $10 Million Investment Round

PASADENA, Calif. , Sept. Lender Price, the emerging leader in digital mortgage lending technology, announced today that it has named veteran mortgage industry executive Jerry Halbrook as its CEO and has opened a fresh round of equity funding to fuel its growth trajectory.

"Adding a CEO of Jerry Halbrook's caliber validates the Lender Price vision and strategy for mortgage lending transformation through a technologically superior digital POS and PPE platform that offers unprecedented business analytics," said Lender Price lead investor Kevin Costner . "The mortgage industry is eager to embrace the promise of digital disruption, and Lender Price is strategically positioned to fulfill on that promise."

Jerry Halbrook's nearly 35 years of financial services industry experience includes most recently serving as president of the Origination Technology and Enterprise Business Intelligence divisions of Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. Prior to Black Knight, he has held numerous executive level positions at Prudential Home Mortgage, Bank of America, CitiMortgage, Nexstar Financial and Deloitte & Touche.

"I joined Lender Price due to its superior technology capabilities, which provide our customers with a competitive advantage," said Halbrook. "Lender Price's fully configurable digital lending platform and pricing engine allow our customers to achieve an omni-channel customer strategy with a superior borrower experience and a superior loan officer and third-party origination partner experience."

"Further, Lender Price's technology platforms allow our customers to achieve maximum flexibility to adjust to changing market conditions and to lower their overall total cost of ownership as compared to competing products," Halbrook added.

"For an investor like me that wants to be in on the early stages of a business poised to transform an industry that is critical to the US economy and touches the lives and financial aspirations of millions of citizens, Lender Price is ideally positioned with a proven product, seasoned leadership and unparalleled marketing acumen," said Costner.

"I am very pleased to have Jerry lead Lender Price into the next phase of our business model," said Lender Price Co-founder, President and CIO Dawar Alimi. "Jerry's knowledge and experience will be invaluable in leading the company through our accelerated growth and market penetration."

Lender Price is opening a new round of equity investment financing at this time to expand its capacity to support implementation of new customers, according to Halbrook.

"The Lender Price products have been so well received by the mortgage and consumer lending industries that our sales pipeline is overflowing and demand for implementation services is expanding rapidly," he said.

About Lender Price: Lender Price is a California -based technology innovator and developer of an industry leading digital lending technology platform and product, pricing and eligibility engine, supporting omni-channel strategies, full mobile functionality and real time pricing analytics delivered on a state of the art cloud based technology platform.

For more information, visit https://lenderprice.com/ or email: Contact@LenderPrice.com.

