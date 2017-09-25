IR Launches Next Generation Prognosis UC Assessor as a Cloud-Based Service; Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for unified communications and contact centers, today announced its automated unified communications (UC) network assessment and testing solution, IR Prognosis UC Assessor, is now delivered as a cloud based service. Certified by Microsoft and recommended in the Skype Operations Framework, Prognosis UC Assessor also now supports Microsoft Teams in addition to Microsoft Skype for Business.

A comprehensive network assessment is a critical component of any successful UC deployment. It ensures optimal user experience with voice, video, and virtual meeting solutions provided through Microsoft Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams. Prognosis UC Assessor will identify network quality and performance levels according to Microsoft minimum requirements, and will help troubleshoot and remediate identified problem areas across the entire network path.

"In the past, network assessments were a headache because set up was challenging and time-consuming," said James Banach, Practice Development Lead at New Signature, a leading Microsoft partner. "IR Prognosis UC Assessor streamlines the assessment process, providing insights that make deployment or migration fast and easy. Its flexibility also allows us to test multiple locations and manage remotely, so that we can maximize the customer experiences that the transformative business solutions from Microsoft can provide."

As a cloud-based service, the next generation Prognosis UC Assessor dramatically reduces assessment setup and remote management to a matter of minutes, providing network performance insights immediately for customers and partner managed services. Management is done from anywhere through a single online dashboard, allowing remote control of all assessment tests while aggregating results across all individual assessment tests. In addition, Prognosis UC Assessor allows organizations to assess and test internal networks between locations, up to Skype for Business Online in Office 365, and any or all combinations with pass/fail ratings according to Skype for Business published minimum performance levels.

"Organizations are investing in cloud-based UC solutions from companies like Microsoft because of their ability to support digital transformation within a business," said John Merakovsky, CEO at IR. "Though, if networks are not properly assessed, user experience of voice, video and virtual meetings can suffer, which in turn can hamper digital transformation efforts. The next generation of Prognosis UC Assessor is delivered from the cloud, cutting down assessment set up time. With the addition of support for Microsoft Teams, organizations can ensure smooth migration or deployment."

Prognosis UC Assessor is available now, and more information on the new cloud-based service can be found here on the IR website.

IR will also be exhibiting Prognosis UC Assessor at booth #2057 at Microsoft Ignite at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., September 25-28, 2017.

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.