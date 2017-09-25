Telit Selected by VAIO for Industry's First 450 Mbps Mobile Data Enabled Notebooks

LONDON , Sept.Â Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that VAIO selected its LTE Category 9 (Cat 9) LN940 mobile data card from the LN940x family to enable reliable, secure LTE Advanced connectivity in the manufacturer's popular S series of notebooks targeted for mobile professionals. For technical details about the Telit LN94x family and LN940 series of M.2 LTE Advanced wireless modules visit Â http info.telit.com ln940 data card. Â Â Â Â Â

With Telit's LN940, VAIO will unveil the industry's first laptops and notebooks delivering Cat 9 mobile broadband download speeds of up to 450 Mbps. Beginning late September of 2017, the Telit-enabled VAIO S series (S11 and S13) will be available in Japan where the LN940 is certified with top mobile network operators. Global deployment and other certifications are planned for 2018.

The challenge to manage multiple types of mobile computing equipment to accomodate an increasingly mobile global workforce pushes enterprises to adjust their operations. With the single-SKU LN940 supporting 24 LTE bands and 3G fallback, device manufacturers can provide an effective solution for international business travel across all geographies, while simplifying their own logistics, manufacturing, and inventory management.

"We have been integrating Telit data cards into our mobile products from our previous model and always aim to deliver leading edge solutions like the LTE Advanced technologies we are integrating now which improves product performance and leads to enhancement of customer satisfaction," said Kaoru Hayashi , Senior General Manager PC Business Division of VAIO. "Mobile professionals require even higher speeds and capabilities from seamless video conferencing to large file transfers. The introduction of the first 450 Mbps mobile data capable notebooks in the market should satisfy VAIO PC customers who demand reliable mobility."

"Selected as the sole provider of embedded LTE Cat 9 data cards by VAIO further validates that Telit provides the latest, highest-quality and most reliable mobile broadband solutions for use today," said Yosi Fait , Interim CEO, Telit. "We look forward to delivering best-in-class quality for the mobile computing market from our robust Lx940 portfolio that customers can take advantage of today and easily upgrade with future rollouts of higher LTE categories, including 5G."

Ideal for mobile computing, networking, and industrial IoT platforms that command an ultra-thin footprint with low power consumption for extended battery use, the LN94x family is a 42mm M.2 form factor with integrated satellite positioning functionality supporting GPS, GLONASS and Beidou. The LN94x data card series includes variants delivering LTE-Advanced high-speed data in Categories 6, 9, and 11 supporting carrier aggregation for the fastest mobile data performance possible.

Download an image of the LN940 mobile data card: http://www.telit.com/fileadmin/public_downloads/Telit-LN940-M2-Mobile-Data-Card.PNG.

About Telit Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

