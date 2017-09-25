Forbes Global 2000 Company Selects 3CLogic CTI Platform

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud call center software, today announced that it has been selected by a multinational and Forbes Global 2000 listed company specializing in diversified insurance and risk management to provide an enterprise level cloud contact center solution for its worldwide IT helpdesk.

The decision by the large organization to select 3CLogic follows an ongoing desire to consolidate and simplify the various legacy systems it uses into a single cloud-based telephony offering to help manage its communication requirements (IVR, ACD, routing, etc.) and improve the quality of service to its end customers.

With over 30,000 employees and locations in the US, Europe, and APAC regions, the solution was specifically selected for its ability to seamlessly integrate with ServiceNow ITSM to offer a more integrated and accurate means of routing customers to the appropriate teams and agents while enhancing agent efficiency, incident management, and reporting insights. The deployment will leverage 3CLogic's complete cloud offering hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"3CLogic provided the global footprint and deep integration with ServiceNow which we needed to meet our new 24x7 customer service model," explains the Director of Service Operations. "We are excited to leverage the platform and are already working on expanding it to other departments within the organization who could benefit from the flexibility and operational efficiencies it provides."

Moving forward the company has immediate plans to expand its use of 3CLogic to the Human Resources team, who will also require integration with ServiceNow HR.

