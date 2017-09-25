Wind Tre Selects MATRIXX Software For Digital Transformation

ROME &MATRIXX Software (http www.matrixx.com ) today announced that Wind Tre will use MATRIXX Software as a digital commerce platform for its Wind and 3 brands. Thanks to MATRIXX, Wind Tre will be able to create, package, market, sell and deliver products and services to all its consumer and business customers in fully digital mode. It will be a simple and flexible experience for customers, including a completely online option to purchase, pay, and customize their services.

The MATRIXX Digital Commerce platform will be at the heart of the new digital customer platform, enabling customers to personalize their telecom services. At the same time, it will enable Wind Tre to consolidate its infrastructure by reducing the number of systems, simplifying processes and modernizing the way it interacts with its customers.

The agreement with MATRIXX forms part of the investment plan that Wind Tre is doing to improve and simplify the network and services, and to confirm its leadership in the Italian market.

Michiel J. Van Eldik, Chief Digital Officer at Wind Tre states: "MATRIXX is at the center of our digital vision because it allows us to create new and exciting experiences for customers, no matter where their digital journey begins. In addition, MATRIXX provides our customers with real-time products and services with a sales model that guarantees fun, value, and convenience."

Benoit Hanssen, Chief Technology Officer at Wind Tre said, "We expect a lot from the new MATRIXX platform. It will be at the heart of our new digital IT infrastructure, providing our customers a more simple, reliable, online experience of our services."

About Wind Tre

Wind Tre is the leading operator in the Italian mobile market, with over 31.3 million customers and 37% market share, and the second-largest one in the fixed-line, with 2.7 million customers, as of 31st December 2016. The new company, led by Jeffrey Hedberg, was born from the merger of the two operational companies H3G S.p.A and Wind Telecomunicazioni S.p.A., following the joint venture of the parent companies CK Hutchison and VimpelCom (now VEON). For further information, visit www.windtre.it.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers an innovative digital commerce solution that enables always-on customer engagement. Our patented approach makes it possible for Digital Service Providers to simultaneously serve millions of customers, and process billions of customer interactions precisely and instantly. MATRIXX enables DSPs to build long-term strategic value through high-touch, digital customer relationships.

