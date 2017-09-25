Source Photonics Expands Laser Operations with New Fab in Jintan, China

Source Photonics and the Jintan Economic Development Zone are pleased to announce the establishment of a new optical laser facility in Jintan, China.

Increasing demand for more bandwidth in cloud data centers, optical networks, wireless communications systems, and fiber-to-the-home is creating the need for more efficient and higher throughput optical lasers and related transceivers. With the need to evolve from single-channel to multi-channel optical connectivity products to overcome physical barriers, Indium Phosphide (InP) laser volumes are expected to grow rapidly over the next several years. In support of these growing requirements, Source Photonics is investing in a new fab facility.

The new facility will more than double the company's current output of Indium Phosphide lasers and related components. It will include wafer MOCVD, chip processing, and related component production. This new facility will augment its existing fab in Hsinchu, Taiwan, which has more than doubled its output over the past three years and introduced more advanced devices required for the current 100G and emerging 400G markets. Initial production in the new facility will commence in Q2 2018.

"The new facility in Jintan will allow us to improve our service levels to our customers and bring productive and leading-edge technology to market. It will be a world-class facility, the first of its kind in China. We are pleased to work with the city of Jintan to accelerate our investments in this critical technology," said Doug Wright, CEO of Source Photonics.

About Source Photonics

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide. For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.