McKay Brothers to Connect London with Milan and Zurich at Lowest Known Latency

MILAN and ZURICH , Sept.Â McKay Brothers International (MBI) will connect UK data centers Slough LD4 and Basildon with trading hubs in Milan and Zurich at lowest known latencies. Â The company expects its new private bandwidth service between the UK and Milan's I.Net data center to go live in mid October. The private bandwidth service between the UK and Zurich is expected to be live in the first quarter of next year.

"Milan and Zurich are important trading centers for our subscribers," says MBI managing director Francois Tyc . "We are thrilled to extend our European network and offer our subscribers a level playing field for the lowest known latency."

With the addition of Milan and Zurich , MBI will offer private bandwidth services among ten major European trading centers located across the UK, Germany , France , Spain , Italy and Switzerland . The company also expects to extend its Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service to Milan and Zurich .

"The global nature of our subscribers' businesses demands the broadest microwave network and most extensive microwave market data footprint in the industry," continues Tyc. "McKay is the leading microwave connectivity provider offering the lowest known latencies across the broadest global footprint."

The remainder of McKay's twenty global points of presence are located at major trading hubs in Illinois , New Jersey , Japan , and Singapore . The QED service provides wireless market data from thirteen exchanges globally, the most of any low latency market data service.

Latencies and prices for the QED service are published at http://www.quincy-data.com/

McKay Brothers International SA is a proven provider of private wireless bandwidth and the leading distributor of extremely low latency microwave market data. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from and provided in key trading colocation centers around the world.

