MulteFire Open Day to be Hosted at Enel Premises in Rome

The MulteFire Alliance today announced the MulteFire Open Day, which will be held at the Enel Auditorium on Tuesday, September 26. Co hosted by Alliance member Athonet, a service provider for mobile core network solutions, the event will provide an introduction to MulteFire technology and discuss key business use cases. Anyone interested in learning more about MulteFire technology is invited to attend.

MulteFire is an LTE-based technology that can be deployed standalone in unlicensed or shared spectrum, while ensuring fair sharing of spectrum with other users and technologies in the same bands, such as Wi-Fi. By removing the requirement for an anchor in licensed spectrum, MulteFire enables new use cases and allows anyone to deploy and operate their own network, while gaining the advantages of LTE technology such as performance, coverage, mobility and security.

Event Details:

"MulteFire is an ideal technology for industrial IoT and enterprise applications that require low latency. MulteFire meets the demands for a robust wireless technology that can be deployed as a private network and locally controlled," said Mazen Chmaytelli, MulteFire Alliance President and Senior Director of Business Development for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "I invite all companies to join us for informative presentations and demos of MulteFire technology."

The MulteFire Open Day agenda will include:

To attend the free MulteFire Open Day, register at www.multefire.org/multe-events/rome-open-day-rsvp-form/.

About MulteFire Alliance

MulteFire Alliance is an international association dedicated to building a global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile cellular technology in configurations that use only unlicensed radio spectrum. For more information about MulteFire technology, its benefits how to become a member of the MulteFire Alliance, please visit www.MulteFire.org.