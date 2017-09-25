Cincinnati Bell Inc. Prices Offering of $350 Million of 8.000% Senior Notes Due 2025

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE CBB) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of the previously announced private offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes") by CB Escrow Corp., an Ohio corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Issuer"). The offering of the Notes is part of the financing of the cash portion of the merger consideration for the previously announced acquisition of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. ("Hawaiian Telcom") by the Company (the "HCOM Acquisition"). At the closing of the HCOM Acquisition, the Issuer will merge with and into the Company (the "Escrow Merger"), with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation. At the time of the Escrow Merger, the Company will assume the obligations of the Issuer under the Notes and the related indenture (the "Assumption"). Prior to the Assumption, the Notes will not be guaranteed. From and after the Assumption, the Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis, by certain of the Company's existing and future domestic subsidiaries. The transaction is expected to close on October 6, 2017.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company's senior credit facilities and receivables facility, to fund the cash portion of the merger consideration of the HCOM Acquisition, refinance existing Hawaiian Telcom indebtedness and pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and, from and after the Assumption, the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities described herein. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) provides integrated communications solutions - including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video - that keep residential and business customers in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton connected with each other and with the world. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States rely on CBTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.