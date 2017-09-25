C Spire's wireless communications, information technology units voted best in Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. , Sept.Â The wireless communications and information technology units of CÂ Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, were selected as the best in Mississippi by readers of the Mississippi Business Journal.

Newspaper representatives honored C Spire Thursday night during a special reception and awards program attended by over 100 guests at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. C Spire's wireless unit, which is the nation's largest privately owned mobile communications provider, was selected by readers as the best in class over two other finalists, AT&T and Verizon. The company's information technology unit received top honors over finalists AT&T and Bomgar Corp.

"We're pleased and honored to receive this recognition from the readers of the state's leading business publication," said C Spire President Stephen Bye . "These awards belong to our C Spire team members who work tirelessly every day to deliver on our promise to be customer inspired."

Over 15,000 votes were cast by readers during the special two-month online "Best of Mississippi Business" contest in 25 different categories ranging from construction, manufacturing, education and financial services to retail, health, legal and hospitality services, telecommunications, mobile services and information technology.

