MSA Safety Takes Fall Protection to New Heights

PITTSBURGH , Sept.Â For industries that require men and women to work at heights, such as wind energy, utilities, construction, telecommunications and transportation, the demand for high quality fall protection equipment has never been greater.Â That's because fall protection safety standards are more stringent than ever.Â In line with this industry movement, global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety (NYSE MSA) today announced the introduction of a broad new line of innovative fall protection solutions the V Series. The company plans to showcase elements of this new line at the upcoming National Safety Congress (NSC) Expo in Indianapolis, IN , September 25 to 27.Â

The V-Series range of fall protection equipment is named after MSA's iconic V-GardÂ® hard hat, which is used by millions of workers across the globe. The V-Series line, when used in conjunction with MSA's suite of Latchways engineered lifelines, offers one of the highest levels of fall protection available today. It also means MSA can offer customers a full portfolio of work-at-height solutions, ranging from permanent guard rails and engineered lifelines to personal protective equipment (PPE).

Included in the new line is the V-TECâ„¢ Self-Retracting Lifeline (SRL), which sets a new standard for energy-absorption technology. Its use of a patented, spring-radial energy absorber - a first in the safety equipment industry - allows for a simpler, smarter, more compact design, ultimately improving user comfort for increased worker productivity. The V-TEC also introduces new retraction-dampening technology which controls the rate of lifeline retraction and minimizes the possibility of the lifeline cable causing damage to the unit.

The V-TEC SRL also features a tough polycarbonate plastic and transparent housing to meet the demands of harsh environments and simplify user inspection procedures, allowing full visibility of the SRL mechanism. Further, the V-TEC is field-serviceable, which allows trained users to perform on-site repairs and return the unit back to service quickly when project schedules are demanding.

Also making its Expo debut will be the company's wireless gas detection technology, highlighted by the ALTAIRÂ® 4XR and 5X Multigas Detectors, which provide real-time alarm and event notifications, with speed, reliability and durability that delivers an entirely new level of gas detection performance. With Bluetooth connectivity, the ALTAIR 4XR and 5X detectors are multigas devices that, when paired with the MSA ALTAIR Connect app, can text alarm notifications to supervisors and team members.

Adding yet another level of incident monitoring is the company's ALTAIR Grid, a secure web-based virtual control room that, when paired with the Connect app, enables the remote, real time monitoring of all workers or instruments in use on a job site.

In addition to fall protection and portable gas detection equipment, MSA offers a complete portfolio of safety solutions, ranging from self-contained breathing apparatus to fixed gas and flame detection systems, to industrial head protection products and fire and rescue helmets, plus training and product selection expertise - all with the singular goal of helping protect workers on the job.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, fire and rescue helmets, and fall protection devices. With 2016 revenues of $1.15 billion , MSA employs approximately 4,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa. , and has manufacturing operations in the United States , Europe , Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

