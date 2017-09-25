Verizon Fios TV customers can watch WAPA America and TelevisiÃ³n Dominicana for free following Hurricane Maria

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Spanish speaking Fios TV customers in the US can stay up to date on the latest news from Hurricane Maria's aftermath with free access to WAPA America and Televisi n Dominicana.

The two networks will be available to all Fios TV subscribers at no additional charge starting Friday, September 22 , and through Monday night on September 25 th. Both networks have been airing live, onsite, and nearly around-the-clock news coverage of Hurricane Maria and its aftermath.

WAPA America, available on Fios TV channel 1508, is the U.S. arm of Puerto Rico's leading broadcast network with the highest primetime and full-day ratings on the Island. TelevisiÃ³n Dominicana, available on Fios TV channel 1506, provides access to the most highly rated TV stations in the Dominican Republic.

"WAPA and Television Dominicana have committed all of their resources to covering Hurricane Maria and its aftermath, said Alan J. Sokol , President and CEO of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. the networks' parent company. WAPA TV, the leading broadcast network in Puerto Rico , was the only network to deliver live and continuous broadcast coverage of Hurricane Maria to the U.S. viewers on WAPA America, as well live streaming on its website WAPA.tv. Television Dominicana, the leading network targeting Dominicans living in the U.S., is also providing around-the-clock live coverage from the Island, giving viewers a direct line to news about the devastating storm. We are proud to partner with Verizon to allow all their subscribers access to our coverage of this unprecedented natural disaster and our thoughts and prayers are with those facing this tragedy in the Caribbean ."

Both WAPA America and TelevisiÃ³n Dominicana are always available in Fios TV's Mundo and Mundo Total plans, as well as the Spanish Language Package. Until September 25 , and potentially longer, both will be available for free to all Fios TV customers.

