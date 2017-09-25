SpendEdge Releases Procurement Market Research Report for the Global Network Management Services Market

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Network Management Services Procurement Market Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix of the telecom and networking industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of network management services and acts as an all inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The network management services market is witnessing increased demand from government entities and large organizations, in addition to demand from sectors such as telecom, IT, healthcare, and BFSI," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "To meet such demand, increase the overall performance of buyers' networks, and sustain in the competition, suppliers are adopting various tools such as network performance monitoring tools and network configuration management tools," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Report Highlights

Network Management Services Pricing Trends

SpendEdge analysts identify the managed service and resource-based pricing models as the most adopted in the network management services market. The managed service pricing model is currently favored as it allows suppliers to make long-term strategic investments that indirectly benefit customers, lets suppliers take end-to-end responsibility for services delivered, and improves the quality of the services delivered.

