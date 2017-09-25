New, game-changing TV middleware platform eliminates need for set top boxes

RIDGELAND, Miss. , Sept. CÂ Spire and MobiTV, a global leader in live and on demand video delivery solutions, are hosting a free workshop on Oct. 4 with interested pay TV operators to showcase a new IP video delivery platform that powers a revolutionary in home streaming TV service and eliminates the need for traditional set top boxes.

The day-long workshop will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the first floor conference center of the Ridgeland corporate offices of C Spire, which developed the middleware solution over the last 18 months in partnership with MobiTV.

Since the C Spire branded consumer introduction of the MobiTV Connect Platformâ„¢ in July 2017 , interest has grown in the transformative, app-based solution. Pay TV operators are drawn to the solution because it delivers advanced cable TV features that consumers love in a convenient and simple app that are designed to run on popular streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku TVâ„¢.

"Consumers get the best of both worlds with robust software platforms from the biggest names in the technology world and our cutting-edge apps and superior service," said Ashley Phillips , general manager of C Spire Home Services, a unit of the Mississippi -based diversified telecommunications and technology services company.

MobiTV CEO, Charlie Nooney , says demand has been growing among carriers since C Spire became the first operator in the U.S. to roll out the platform. "This workshop will help answer questions about whether this is a viable solution in meeting changing consumer expectations and evolving technology to more efficiently deliver TV services in their markets," he added.

C Spire TV eliminates the need for customers to outfit every TV in their house with a set top box, freeing them from several hundred dollars a year in rental fees. Because it's app-based, C Spire TV allows customers to watch their favorite content on virtually any screen in the home.

The app-based flexibility is designed to support the different ways younger generations are consuming content, Phillips said, noting that new research by S&P Global Market Intelligence's Kagan unit estimates that 44 million consumers will have non-traditional TV services by 2021, roughly one third of all U.S. TV homes.

To learn more about the workshop or reserve a spot to attend, contact C Spire at 662.259.0647. For more background on C Spire TV, go to cspire.com/cspiretv.

About C Spire C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

About MobiTV MobiTV is a video delivery solutions expert committed to making the live and on-demand entertainment experience better across all devices and platforms. Our content delivery platform unlocks content from the traditional Set Top Box (STB) experience for pay TV providers. We provide pay TV providers customizable, cloud based, end-to-end streaming video solutions, allowing them to offer a high-quality video experiences across multiple devices, cost-efficiently, with end-user in mind. With 17 years of industry experience, MobiTV's technology enables operations with 99.999% uptime while ensuring video quality is optimized across all screens. Our connected media solutions are tailored for IPTV operators, as well as mobile TV and over-the-top customers, including T-Mobile, US Cellular and Reliance. For more information, visit http://www.mobitv.com/

