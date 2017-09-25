New Flipsy Local Search Feature Makes It Easy to Sell iPhones to Local Stores

PORTLAND, Ore. , Sept.Â Flipsy.com the world's most comprehensive smartphone buyback price comparison engine today announced the addition of Flipsy Local to its free suite of phone value research tools. The new feature finds nearby stores that offer cash or trade in credit for used iPhones and other smartphones.

Flipsy Local discovers local stores that offer instant payment, including:

"The addition of Flipsy Local bridges the gap between getting an offer and getting paid," said Flipsy.com Chief Technology Officer Morgan MacArthur . "Though online phone trade-in companies tend to pay more than local options, some people would prefer to skip the shipping and get paid right away. Flipsy Local Search connects them with local buyers so they can cash in today."

The new local search feature cements Flipsy's place as the definitive phone-selling research tool. Flipsy.com makes it easy to find:

To try Flipsy Local, visit https://www.flipsy.com and search for any smartphone.

Since 2012, Flipsy has provided sellers with real-time, accurate pricing for iPhones, Android phones, other smartphones and textbooks by aggregating current online sales prices. Flipsy is also a leading buyback vendor search engine that connects device sellers with buyers. Flipsy is a product of Direct Textbook, which operates one of the world's most comprehensive textbook price comparison search engines.

