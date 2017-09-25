AT&T to Release Third-Quarter 2017 Earnings October 24

AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) announced today that the company's third quarter 2017 results will be released after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. At 4 30 p.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. The company's earnings release, Investor Briefing and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay will be available until Dec. 31, 2017.

