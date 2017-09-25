Amp'ed RF Certified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Combo Modules Available through Arrow Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept. Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, an international provider of advanced IoT wireless modules announces a strategic distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to bring Wi Fi Bluetooth and Combo IoT integrated circuits (IC) and modules to the automotive, consumer electronics, wearable, audio, health, toy and defense industries.

Arrow's network of value added resellers will allow easier and wider distribution of Amp'ed RF's best-in-class RF products.

"Arrow Electronics is a globally trusted brand," said Kelly Simone , president and chief technology officer of Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, "It's an honor to be selected as a supplier for Arrow Electronics."

"Amp'ed RF modules are pre-certified and ready to use out of the box," said Naz Usmani , vice president of sales at Amp'ed RF, "making it easier for innovators to think outside the box."

A list of available Amp'ed RF products on www.Arrow.com Wi-Fi Modules: WF61, WF60, WF52, WF43, WF41 Bluetooth Modules: BT53, BT50, BT43, BT33, BT24 Combo Modules: ART6212, WB61, WB51 Bluetooth Smart/BLE: ART6212-BLE Certifications: RED, FCC, CE, IC, KC

Arrow Electronics offer specifications, diagrams, datasheets, reference designs and tools to help Amp'ed RF buyers test and explore products. Amp'ed RF will continue to provide quality connectivity solutions through its collaboration with Arrow Electronics.

About Amp'ed RF Amp'ed RF was founded in San Jose, California in 2009. An international provider of wireless chips, modules, system integration and protocol stacks with facilities co-located in Tianjin, China and San Jose, California . The company offers a vast range of low-cost, high-quality ICs and modules.

For more information contact: www.ampedrftech.com Phone +1 408 406 8717 (PST) Contact: Naz Usmani naz@ampedrftech.com

