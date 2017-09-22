Smart calls for entries to SWEEP innovation awards

Smart s network rollout took a big bulk of PLDT s ramped up capital expenditure program of P42.8 billion for 2016, which included the utilization of the new frequencies freed up with the acquisition of San Miguel Corporation s telco assets. END

Online registration won’t open until November 6, but students of information technology (IT), electronics and communications engineering, computer engineering, computer science, and related courses are encouraged to start thinking of mobile and digital innovations that can improve people’s lives.

The winning team of the 14th SWEEP Awards, which has the theme “#LifeLikeNeverBefore: Digital Innovations for a Better Tomorrow” will get P300,000. The second placer will get P200,000, while the third placer will receive P100,000. Schools of the top three teams will each get a digital campus package from Smart and parent company PLDT.

Interested students aged 17 to 25 should form a team, ideally comprising four members, and think of a wireless application under any of the following categories:

• Consumer – innovations for personal use or for customers or buyers

• Business to Business (B2B) – for government and business transactions

• Social Innovations – covering the fields of education, environment, disaster preparedness and response, health, livelihood, or agriculture

• Big Data – involving big data, social media, and web analytics

• Machine to Machine (M2M) or Internet of Things (IoT) – involving intelligently connected devices and systems

The innovation should use PLDT or Smart’s network connectivity, products, and/or solutions.

The teams should prepare a video pitch not exceeding three minutes and upload it at www.smartsweep.ph starting November 6. The full mechanics can also be found on this site. The deadline for submission is December 15.

Shortlisted teams will be notified via email on January 8, 2018. They can then start working on their prototypes.

The SWEEP Awards was launched in 2004 to provide college students with the platform to develop innovative applications that solve consumer pain points. It is one of Smart’s initiatives to lead the digital transformation of the country into a smart nation.

The SWEEP Awards is a component of SWEEP, an internationally-recognized program under which Smart partners with the academe to raise the standards of engineering and IT education in the country. For more information on SWEEP, please visit https://www.facebook.com/sweepschools/