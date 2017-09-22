ArriveHome Launches Real Estate App with REcolorado, Giving Home Shoppers the Fastest Way to See a Property for Sale

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. , Sept.Â ArriveHome LLC, a real estate technology company, and REcolorado, the provider of the top home search site REcolorado.com and largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado , today announced the launch of the new ArriveHome app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Additionally, the two companies announced a partnership that will give REcolorado's 22,000 subscribers exclusive access to the app.

ArriveHome is a first-of-its-kind home search app that that gives prospective homebuyers the fastest way to access a real estate agent and tour a home for sale in their desired neighborhood. By showing "live" locations of real estate agents within the app's map, homebuyers can select a home, pick a nearby agent, and see the home immediately.

"In today's competitive housing market, time is of the essence. ArriveHome is excited to work with REcolorado to deliver an all new home buying experience, that makes seeing a home as quick and simple as requesting a ride with a smartphone," said Jeffrey Narlinger , ArriveHome co-founder. "With ArriveHome, home shoppers see available agents who are "live" on the app in their desired neighborhood and waiting for their request, or they can use the app to work more efficiently with their existing agent."

Using ArriveHome, home shoppers can see customer reviews of agents, read the agent profiles, and watch video profiles of the agents. Then, the home shopper can find agents who are immediately available and within minutes of a home they are interested in viewing. To immediately contact the agent, they can shoot agent's a quick text or give them a call, all while inside the app.

REcolorado provides listing information to ArriveHome directly from the MLS. This means home shoppers can see the latest homes that hit the market, view a home's features, and connect with a real estate agent in real time to see the home immediately. If consumers have a relationship with a real estate agent, the app lets them track their agent's location and availability.

"REcolorado is committed to bringing new and innovative technology tools to the market that streamline the process of bringing agents and consumers together, while providing up-to-the-minute information," said Staci Wood , vice president and chief product officer of REcolorado. "ArriveHome gives agents the tool they need to reach active home shoppers, connect immediately to potential leads, and instantly respond to requests. This maximizes the agent's time and efficiency by driving real-time location and availability connections, which will result in a dramatic shift in the current real estate home search process."

Today's home shoppers want to see homes immediately. According to a recent study conducted by the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, 94 percent of home buyers said response time was very important. The same study found that 88 percent of home buyers expect a response from their agent within one hour, and 42 percent of buyers expect an instant response from their agent.

In addition to being a platform for instant responses, ArriveHome is a cost-effective marketing tool for agents. Unlike many other home searching apps, ArriveHome's service-based platform is driven by agent activity and not an agent's ad campaign, which provides more transparency for everyone.

In Colorado , ArriveHome is exclusively available to REcolorado subscribers on iPhone and Android. ArriveHome's full-time development team is constantly making upgrades and enhancements to the platform. Nationwide expansion plans for ArriveHome are already taking shape as the company forms partnerships in additional markets.

