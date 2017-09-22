Combined Public Communications Announces Peter Hidalgo, Jr. as New Chief Commercial Officer

COLD SPRING, Ky. , Sept.Â Combined Public Communications (CPC), a provider of inmate phone service to public and private, adult and youth correctional facilities, has appointed Peter Hidalgo, Jr . as new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Pete will oversee all aspects of Sales, Marketing and Information Technology (IT) functions.

As CCO, he will take primary responsibility for customer relationship management and the customer experience with CPC's products and service offerings. Pete will ensure that the sales, marketing and IT functions of the organization are aligned to meet strategic commercial objectives.

"We are thrilled to add Pete to our senior leadership team. CPC has been successful thanks to a dedicated focus on delivering the highest quality service to our customers," said Jim Engle , CEO of CPC.

"Pete understands our strategic vision and is dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible experience. His skillset and diverse background enhances our capabilities. We look forward to the impact Pete will have on our organization."

Pete comes to CPC from Ernst & Young IT Advisory and has extensive telecommunications experience, including time with Verizon, Sprint and Tyco. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Columbia Business School .

"CPC is a tremendous organization with significant growth potential," said Pete Hidalgo . "I believe that my diverse background will help CPC continue to build on its reputation for providing best in class customer service. I look forward to the future as we continue to expand our product and service capabilities to further serve the needs of our customers."

About Combined Public Communications (CPC)

CPC is a leading Inmate Telephone Service ("ITS") provider serving correctional facilities. It provides highly reliable telephone equipment and associated technology, technical services and customer support to these facilities. The Company provides telephone and ancillary services at a reasonable cost to the families and loved-ones of inmates. Please visit our website cpcjail.com for more information.

